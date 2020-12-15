The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Trump announces departure of crooked Attorney General William Barr

Category: World Hits: 1

Via tweet—of course—Donald Trump has just announced the resignation of Attorney General William Barr, who will be leaving his post as of December 23rd. Trump also posted Barr's hilariously fawning letter, which conspicuously does not mention whether he was asked to leave or did so of his own accord, only noting that he will be wrapping up matters over the next week "as discussed."

Trump was widely reported to be angry with Barr over Barr's inability to nullify the election on his behalf based on conspiracy theories and autocratic nonsense, and rumors of his possible firing had been circulating for weeks.

Trump posted Barr's ousting to Twitter only minutes after California's 55 electors officially gave Joe Biden the Electoral College win and the next presidency of the United States. This was likely a pathetic Trumpian effort to deflect attention from Biden's win, though we cannot entirely rule out the possibility that Barr's job really did hinge on a last-ditch effort to prevent Trump's election loss from being so formalized.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2002016

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version