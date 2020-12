Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 06:22 Hits: 4

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet all three members of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency on December 15, the final day of a two -day visit to Bosnia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lavrov-to-meet-bosnian-leaders-after-stressing-opposition-to-changes-in-25-year-old-dayton-agreement/31001307.html