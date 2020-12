Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 07:29 Hits: 4

Iran on Monday faced a growing international backlash over its execution of the France-based dissident Ruhollah Zam, with Western governments accusing Tehran of abducting him abroad to be put on trial.

