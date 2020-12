Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 08:41 Hits: 6

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India in January, his first bilateral visit since taking office, to try to strengthen trade and investment ties and work together on tackling climate change, his office said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/uk-pm-johnson-to-visit-india-in-january-to-strengthen-trade-ties-13776558