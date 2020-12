Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 19:30 Hits: 2

Researchers say that a technique dubbed "coral IVF" has shown promising signs that it could be used to restore some of the damage to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which has lost more than half its coral in the past three decades due to global warming, pollution and other threats to its long-term future.

