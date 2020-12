Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 15:10 Hits: 2

Because the policies they produce are so ludicrous, populist cycles eventually crash against reality and come to an end. Sadly, for too many Chileans, the crash may come when they reach old age with no retirement savings.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/chile-populist-raid-on-individual-pension-accounts-by-andres-velasco-2020-12