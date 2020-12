Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 23:20 Hits: 2

Donald Trump has taken aim at an annual defense budget bill, vowing to reject it. His veto threats come after the bill was overwhelmingly passed by US lawmakers — with enough support to override a veto.

