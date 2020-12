Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 08:34 Hits: 2

The move comes 18 months after President Omar al-Bashir was toppled and weeks after Sudan recognized Israel. Khartoum, once dubbed part of the "axis of evil," also agreed to compensate those bereaved by terror attacks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-removes-sudan-from-terror-sponsors-list/a-55929149?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf