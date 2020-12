Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 04:15 Hits: 2

The first of many freezer-packed Covid-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201214-historic-us-covid-19-vaccine-campaign-begins-with-first-shipments