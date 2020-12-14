Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 09:01 Hits: 3

Early voting begins Monday in run-offs for both US Senate seats in Georgia, with the outcome determining whether Republicans or Democrats control the upper house of Congress. African-American voters who played a key role in President-elect Joe Biden’s upset victory in the usually Republican state will need to turn out again if Democrats hope to win both races and take control of the Senate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201214-african-americans-to-play-key-role-in-georgia-run-offs-determining-control-of-us-senate