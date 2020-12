Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 02:24 Hits: 2

The first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday (Dec 13), the official in charge of the country's vaccine rollout told the CBC, with the first Canadians likely to roll up their sleeves as soon as Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/first-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-begin-arriving-in-canada-13764616