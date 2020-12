Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 08:42 Hits: 2

Germany's CureVac announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-curevac-starts-clinical-trial-candidate-13768908