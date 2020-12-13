DC cops accused of standing idle during 'springtime for Proud Boys and White Supremacy'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

A Black policewoman was injured and at least four people stabbed when a day of demonstrations in support of President Donald Trump’s election delusions ended in violence Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Many have linked the violence to the white nationalist group the Proud Boys who Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during the presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020. Apparently, no longer standing by, they are shown in multiple videos attacking counterprotesters, burning a Black Lives Matter banner, and generally ignoring police orders with much-delayed punishment from authorities. In a video the New York Post obtained, white men in “America Strong” hats and wearing painted gold laurel wreaths associated with the Proud Boys attacked a man in all black, telling him to leave and shoving him when he tried.

“Get out! Get the f--- outta here!" they shouted outside of Harry’s Bar, a gathering spot for the Proud Boys The Washington Post reported. When shoved, the man took out a knife to protect himself and tried to run away, the New York Post reported. “Get his ass!” someone in the crowd shouted. Police response as the targeted man vanished into the crowd was: “Stop guys stop — please stop.”

"Today I saw proud boys attack legal observers, call people cockroaches, and mace and assault random people. They can call themselves whatever they want, but they’re the new KKK. They’re domestic terrorists," Black Lives Matter protester Joshua Potash tweeted early Sunday. He also compared police reaction to the violence with their response to Black Lives Matter protesters and journalists in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25. At least eight people were partially blinded the same day police went on a rampage targeting protesters on May 30. “I’ve been at BLM marches all summer and fall where people are attacked and arrested by cops just for standing in the street. Tonight in DC dozens of Proud Boys maced and attacked people and cops didn’t do shit,” Potash said in another tweet.

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Groups of pro-Trump 'Proud Boys' protesters and 'Antifa' counterprotesters brawled in downtown Washington. Police moved in quickly to separate them, using pepper spray on members of both sides, witnesses said https://t.co/dqIupnM1cepic.twitter.com/SvlfPfwt3W December 13, 2020

Victims of the violence endured potentially life-threatening injuries, D.C. fire spokesman Doug Buchanan told The Washington Post. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told protesters: “We’re doing the best we can.” He told the Post officers were deployed throughout downtown to keep Trump supporters and counterprotesters separated, but portions of the crowd seemed "intent on conflict." By 9 PM, 23 people were arrested and one person had an unauthorized Taser, police said. In total, two police officers were hospitalized with moderate injuries and six others suffered injuries of unknown severity, the Post reported.

Bree Newsome Bass, a grassroots organizer, asked in one tweet: "Is there a point at which all the people saying “I never thought this could happen” start listening to the people who’ve been saying for years that this was going to happen?" Author Wajahat Ali tweeted: “I can't even imagine hundreds of armed Muslims burning flags, beating up people, stabbing people in the streets of the nation's capital without dozens of folks being shot and killed by the police. Meanwhile it's Springtime for Proud Boys and White Supremacy right now.”

You already know why the DC cops didn’t stop the Proud Boys last night. You know why nazi-friendly groups are allowed free reign in this raggedy ass country. You can stop pretending to be shocked now. December 13, 2020

DC: massive brawl breaks out w/ claims of a stabbing (unconfirmed). At least one officer was involved in the fight Multiple people “went down” according to @ShelbyTalcottpic.twitter.com/Wcz9aakkOQ December 13, 2020

@DCPoliceDept assisted an injured female officer as she limped her way outside of the counter-protest zone as civil unrest broke out in DC Saturday following a day of pro-@realDonaldTrump rallies. The officer appeared to have tears in her eyes. MORE: https://t.co/1wKodJDMpNpic.twitter.com/2doKNd9AtZ December 13, 2020

I didn’t see it happen, but hearing from DC Fire officials that two individuals were stabbed here outside Harry’s Bar. Ambulance transporting them away now. Police cleared the block after chaos broke out in the crowd and police ran into the scrum with OC spray. #DCprotestspic.twitter.com/KQutSC06vH December 13, 2020

This is a Proud Boys Rally threatening our DEMOCRACY in DC Last Night. You would be forgiven if you thought these pics were from an ISIS rally or NAZI Rally in 1936. pic.twitter.com/YXP9ZguTdJ December 13, 2020

Police taking one of the Proud Boys into custody, loading him into the same paddy wagon as the counter-protester they just arrested #DC#MarchForTrump#DefendDC#ProudBoyspic.twitter.com/t1vA9Udz7K December 13, 2020

