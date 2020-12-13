Kelly Loeffler is conveniently silent when Ossoff and Warnock campaigner attacked

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 20:00 Hits: 1

It should come as no surprise that the same GOP senator who did nothing as President Donald Trump spread a dangerous denial of his election loss to a Georgia crowd remained silent following a violent attack on a man holding a sign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Sen. Kelly Loeffler didn't dedicate as much as a social media post to condemn violence Sunday morning, and she apparently didn’t find responding to Newsweek’s request for comment on the incident worthy of her time either. Both Democrats competing to unseat Republicans in the upcoming Senate runoff did.

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting starts Dec. 14.

“There aren't even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being. I hope the other candidates in this runoff election will join me in condemning this and I'm calling on all of our supporters to treat each other with respect,” Ossoff tweeted Saturday. Warnock did exactly that. “I am relieved the person harmed in this attack is recovering. There is no place for violence in our democracy and that is a something we should all agree on,” he tweeted shortly after Ossoff.

Even Republican Sen. David Perdue spoke out against the violence on Twitter. “Behavior like this is absolutely disgusting and has no place in our civil society. Bonnie and I are praying for the victim and grateful for the law enforcement who arrested the suspected perpetrator,” he said in the tweet.

Henry County police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect punched the victim in the face and tore his sign, and he was treated and released by paramedics on the scene. The suspect, who authorities haven’t identified to the public yet, was arrested and charged with battery.

Elton Alexander, a Democratic city councilman in Stockbridge, shared photos of the unidentified man injured Saturday at a Get Out the Vote rally on Hudson Bridge Road. Stockbridge is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta and has a population that is more than 60% Black. “The attack was totally unprovoked during our rally to get out the vote,” Alexander tweeted. “He is ok under the circumstances. We will not tolerate this & the attacker will be prosecuted. We work hard to get out the vote. Our vote will change America.”

The attack was totally unprovoked during our rally to get out the vote. He is ok under the circumstances. We will not tolerate this & the attacker will be prosecuted. We work hard to get out the vote. Our vote will change America. @ReverendWarnock@ossoff@rolandsmartinpic.twitter.com/z2XGZWnuW6 December 13, 2020

RELATED: Democrat attacked, bloodied, for holding Ossoff/Warnock signs at Democratic Georgia GOTV rally

Let’s give GOP Leader Mitch McConnell the boot! Give $4 right now so McConnell can suffer the next six years in the minority.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2001732