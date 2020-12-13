The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Internet slams 'groveling' Brian Kilmeade for allowing Trump to spew 'lie after lie' in Fox News interview

Category: World Hits: 3

Internet slams 'groveling' Brian Kilmeade for allowing Trump to spew 'lie after lie' in Fox News interview

Americans who watched Fox News' Brian Kilmeade interview President Donald Trump are outraged at the "Fox & Friends" co-host's "groveling" and "allowing" the president to spew "lie after lie after lie."

Americans have grown accustomed to watching President Trump lie repeatedly, and while they are still outraged daily by those lies, they expect members of the press to definitively correct the record in real time when he does.

Not only did Kilmeade let Trump spew falsehoods with abandon in his Fox News interview that aired Sunday morning, Kilmeade actually spun the lies himself.

The outrage is so palpable "Kilmeade" is trending on social media. It's rare when journalists attract more anger than the President, but Kilmeade's refusal to tell the public the truth appeared to be a turning point for even some Republicans.

For example, in this clip Kilmeade poses a question noting that when Trump was sworn in to office the military's budget had been cut by 25%. Much of those cuts were forced by Republicans via sequestration, a fact Kilmeade didn't bother to tell viewers. But worse, he used Trump's repeated lie, falsely saying that military was "out of bullets," as a basis for his question. That dangerous lie has been disproved countless times, including today by retired lieutenant general Russel L. Honore' (below, in a tweet.)


Kilmeade also let Trump get away with this lie: "The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don't have standing."

That's false. In that case, filed by the Texas attorney general and joined by 17 others states and 126 GOP members of Congress, the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to decide they did not have standing – but said unanimously if they had taken the case they would have voted against it.

Kilmeade ignored that most important fact, allowing Trump's dangerous lies to continue, lies that are now leading to violence on America's streets.


Here's how many are reacting:




























image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/fox-and-friends-2649470427/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version