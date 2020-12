Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 08:20 Hits: 5

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Coral populations from Australia's first "Coral IVF" trial on the Great Barrier Reef in 2016 have not only survived recent bleaching events, but are on track to reproduce and spawn next year, researchers say. Read full story

