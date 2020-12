Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 08:02 Hits: 5

:The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-vaccine-campaign-first-shipments-fedex-ups-13764756