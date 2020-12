Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 04:42 Hits: 3

Authorities vowed to crack down on workers who went on a violent rampage at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory in southern India over allegations of unpaid wages and exploitation, with 100 people arrested so far.

