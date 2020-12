Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 07:02 Hits: 3

Long a mere formality, a vote on Monday by members of the Electoral College to formally recognise Joe Biden as the next US president has taken on unusual import this year with Donald Trump stubbornly refusing to admit defeat.

