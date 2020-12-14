It is well past time to confront the truth of the Republican Party's threat to democracy

What is important here is not that Republicans object to the limits of their power, but that Republicans apparently cannot accept that such limits even exist.
It sounds crazy, I know, but this represents the true "dark side" of Boehner's resignation: It is another significant step in the Republican Party's shocking withdrawal from our system of democratic governance.
Five years ago, the notion that Republicans were abandoning democracy was considered to be a somewhat important observation, something to be widely shared and discussed. Today? Well, let’s consider a few of the developments since 2015.
Sept. 11, 2019: North Carolina’s Republican state legislators tell their Democratic counterparts that the state legislature will not be in session on the 9/11 anniversary, but then secretly meet in a half-empty chamber to override the Democratic governor’s budget veto.
Oct. 5, 2020: In the teeth of a historic pandemic threatening death and injury to millions, the Trump campaign and compliant Republican state legislators embark on an astonishing campaign to make voting more dangerous and difficult. A concise overview is provided by Mother Jones, in “29 Ways Trump and the GOP Are Making It Harder To Vote.”
Oct. 26, 2020: Republicans confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court one week before a presidential election—despite blocking Garland or any nominee by a Democratic president to fill a seat that opened nine months before the 2016 election.
Dec. 9, 2020: The Republican majority leader of the Pennsylvania Senate tells a New York Times reporter that she would have signed a Trump letter declaring fraud in the 2020 election because “If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,’ I’d get my house bombed tonight.”
Folks, this is insane. It’s an open, ongoing assault on the fundamental tenets of this country, unseen since the run up to the Civil War.
Admittedly, defeating this Republican problem is hard and complex, and viable solutions will take discussions longer than this one post. But allow me to propose we rediscover an essential concept: scandal.
The first and necessary step back requires that our country, our politics, and our media rediscover how to label, report, and resist scandalous behavior. Remember Watergate? Whitewater? Benghazi? None of them compares to this threat to democracy (yes, not even Watergate).
That means reporting this for what it is, and not inviting any co-conspirators on for polite interviews. It means having a panel of historians and civic leaders on, regularly, to discuss the scandal, not a D-list of political hacks. It means consistent front page reporting on this crisis. It means not reporting this as “horse race” politics. And it means that Democratic leadership has to be fighting against this, openly and all the time.
Shutting this down requires that, as a basic first step, we all begin to treat this as the five-alarm fire scandal that it is.
I once called the Republicans’ hunger for power a “dark truth.” Five years later, sadly, it is an open, proud and largely unchallenged truth.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015