'Irrelevant to the course of justice': CNN reports Bill Barr dismissed Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’

Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump's tweets, according to a new report by CNN.

Barr reportedly said, according to CNN's Jaimie Gangel, "none of this matters— it's the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump's election loss."


Maggie Haberman of The New York Times offered her analysis.


The report came after Trump had repeatedly lashed out at Barr on Twitter on Saturday.






