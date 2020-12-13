WSJ columnist slammed for insisting our future FLOTUS should be called 'kiddo' instead of 'Dr. Jill Biden'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 12:31 Hits: 5

On a day when Trumpite dead-enders vigorously blasphemed out of pretty much every orifice (I kinda wanted to show up to their faux-Christian pity party with a giant "Where's Your God Now?" sign), this might be the craziest thing you'll see today.

Needless to say, this is bonkers times infinity:





Here's the text, for the non-tweeterers among us:

"Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor or education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs.' A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc."



Okay, that's the most condescending thing I've read since — well, maybe ever. Why oh why did Donald Trump do so poorly with suburban women? It boggles the mind!

Of course, what makes this literary offal even more risible is the fact that the author, Joseph Epstein, is the proud owner of an honorary (i.e., unearned) doctorate.

The Daily Beast:



Incoming first lady Jill Biden has a doctorate in education and, like many with that academic achievement, she uses the title "Dr." before her name. Now comes Joseph Epstein, writing in The Wall Street Journal that she should drop the title because it "sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic." (Worth noting that Epstein addresses Biden as "kiddo," which sounds and feels belittling, not to say a touch sexist). Epstein, who has a bachelor's degree and an honorary doctorate, goes on to write, in a sentence dripping with derision, that Biden obtained her degree from the University of Delaware "through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs.'" He also seemed put out that she didn't have to pass an exam in Greek or Latin, and that she got her doctorate when she was—gasp!—in her 50s.

Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, had one of the better responses:





And he turned this heaping shit-midden into lemonade:





I suppose Epstein was trying to be "funny," but he failed. Badly.

Conservatives have to understand that they're not amusing and never were. There's something about overt sexism and creeping fascism that just don't lend themselves to humor.

Weird, huh?









Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/jill-biden/