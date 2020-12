Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 09:32 Hits: 4

Germany will close most shops from Wednesday until Jan. 10 as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

