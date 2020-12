Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 10:40 Hits: 4

ZURICH: The directors of five of Switzerland's largest hospitals have written to the health minister asking for urgent measures to reduce coronavirus infections, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday (Dec 13). In their letter to Health Minister Alain Berset, the directors of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-switzerland-swiss-hospitals-doctors-13763038