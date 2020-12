Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 13:23 Hits: 0

Faced with the threat of a veto from the Polish and Hungarian governments, many in the EU are now counting on the German Chancellor to broker a deal to secure passage of the bloc's next seven-year budget and recovery fund. But given that the dispute involves fundamental European values, there should be nothing to negotiate.

