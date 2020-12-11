The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'We refuse any deal that would involve Haftar,' Libya's defence minister tells FRANCE 24

'We refuse any deal that would involve Haftar,' Libya’s defence minister tells FRANCE 24 FRANCE 24 spoke to Salah el Din Al-Namroush, the Defence Minister of Libya's government of national accord, which is recognised by the United Nations. Salah el Din Al-Namroush described Khalifa Haftar as a ‘war criminal’, and claimed that no future political agreement will be reached with Haftar, the general commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20201211-we-refuse-any-deal-that-would-involve-haftar-libya-s-defence-minister-tells-france-24

