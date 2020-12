Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 15:37 Hits: 0

The pandemic’s impact on major economies has so far been four times worse than that of the 2008 global financial crisis, while entire sections of many developing economies have been wiped out. Any policy intervention should treat the fight against COVID-19 like a war and the hardest-hit economies like conflict zones.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-postwar-playbook-for-economic-recovery-by-maximo-torero-2020-12