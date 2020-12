Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 12:07 Hits: 0

pposition activists have blocked several streets in Yerevan as pressure continues to build on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian amid opposition calls for him to step down over last month’s cease-fire deal with Azerbaijan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-pashinian-protests-resignation-elections-nagorno-karabakh/30995780.html