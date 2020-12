Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 02:48 Hits: 5

Kyrgyz are aghast at rampant gender-based violence and impunity in the courts, illustrated by the recent acquittal of men accused in the repeated rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/women-violence-rape-kyrgyzstan/30998092.html