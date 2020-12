Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 20:57 Hits: 4

The proposed legislation is aimed at combating "radical Islamism," which has sparked outrage in a number of cities across France. The interior minister has described some of the protesters as "thugs."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-nearly-150-arrested-at-paris-protest-over-security-bill/a-55919737?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf