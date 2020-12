Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 07:00 Hits: 7

Venezuela's opposition wrapped up a "popular consultation" on Saturday, in a symbolic poll hailed as "historic" by organizers but which did not prompt the massive mobilization seen during protests last year.

