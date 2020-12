Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 07:45 Hits: 7

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany is planning to close most shops from Wednesday until Jan. 10 as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, according to a draft government proposal seen by Reuters on Sunday. Read full story

