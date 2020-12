Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 11:10 Hits: 0

The European Union has taken monumental steps this year to deepen the bloc's integration and solidarity in the face of not just the pandemic but also the climate crisis. By threatening to derail this progress, Hungary and Poland have placed a risky bet, and other EU leaders must call their bluff.

