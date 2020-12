Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 15:38 Hits: 2

The UK has announced that four 80-meter vessels have been put on standby to defend its waters. The ships will have the power to confiscate all EU fishing boats within Britain's exclusive economic zone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-prepares-navy-ships-in-case-of-no-deal-brexit/a-55918023?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf