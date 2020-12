Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 18:12 Hits: 3

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nagorno-karabakh-russian-army-reports-ceasefire-breach/a-55918875?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf