Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 17:35 Hits: 3

Algeria's prime minister on Saturday criticised "foreign manoeuvres" he said aimed to destabilise it, after Washington recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Rabat normalising ties with Israel.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201212-algeria-slams-foreign-manoeuvres-over-us-brokered-deal-on-w-sahara