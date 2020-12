Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 16:54 Hits: 3

LONDON :World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" to spur faster cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday at a summit marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/declare-states-climate-emergency-un-chief-tells-world-leaders-13758620