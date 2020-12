Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 17:09 Hits: 3

MILAN :Italy reported 649 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 761 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections was 19,903, up from 18,727.

