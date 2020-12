Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 09:38 Hits: 1

Decades after free marketeers gained an effective monopoly over the field of antitrust law, there is a new race to rethink this critical tool of economic governance. With a growing list of socioeconomic and political problems being attributed to the power of Big Business, the debate is as timely as it is controversial.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/antitrust-competition-law-end-of-old-consensus-by-niamh-dunne-2020-12