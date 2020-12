Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 20:26 Hits: 1

Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Friday that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year because they need to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201211-sanofi-gsk-say-covid-19-vaccine-won-t-be-ready-until-late-2021