Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 08:51 Hits: 6

Switzerland announced Friday that all shops, bars and restaurants must close from 7:00 pm in order to fight a resurgent coronavirus that is now stirring political and cultural tensions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201212-switzerland-introduces-new-covid-19-curfew-to-fight-rising-cases