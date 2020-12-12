The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reforming France's police watchdog, vertical farming in Denmark and the use of 'deep fakes'

Reforming France's police watchdog, vertical farming in Denmark and the use of 'deep fakes' Amid increasing concerns over police brutality, France's police watchdog has been targeted for a controversial reform. We also take a look at the human cost of Armenia's defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, Denmark unveils a giant wind-powered vertical farm, and as the pandemic continues to limit movement, a French soap opera has found a high-tech way to deal with the absence of an isolating cast member.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201212-reforming-france-s-police-watchdog-vertical-farming-in-denmark-and-the-use-of-deep-fakes

