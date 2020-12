Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 20:11 Hits: 1

An impending values shift as the U.S. presidency changes hands is not being reflected in the behavior of traditional allies Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/1211/Saudi-Egyptian-crackdowns-signal-collision-with-Biden-agenda?icid=rss