Friday, 11 December 2020

The steep economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely trigger a wave of defaults among highly indebted developing and emerging-market countries. An orderly international sovereign debt restructuring mechanism is arguably needed now more than ever – but will private creditors sign up?

