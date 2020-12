Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 21:29 Hits: 2

In a development the United Nations called “disturbing,” Ethiopia on Friday said it is returning thousands of refugees who ran from camps in its Tigray region as war swept through, putting them on buses back to the border area with Eritrea, the country the refugees originally fled.

