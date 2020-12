Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 05:53 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge to end direct government support for overseas fossil fuel projects at a U.N. summit on Saturday, aiming to spur similar moves by other countries to help tackle climate change, his office said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/in-boost-to-climate-action--britain-to-stop-backing-overseas-oil-and-gas-projects-13755810