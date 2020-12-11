The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Must We Risk Destroying the Ocean to Save the Planet?

Category: World Hits: 0

Must We Risk Destroying the Ocean to Save the Planet?

It is highly debatable whether deep-sea minerals are needed to enable the renewable-energy transition and decarbonize the global economy. Instead of rushing to mine them, the world must first protect the biodiversity of the high seas and show that seabed mining can yield long-term net benefits for sustainable development.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pause-deep-seabed-mining-protect-common-heritage-by-sabine-christiansen-and-sebastian-unger-2020-12

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version