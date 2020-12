Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 15:02 Hits: 0

Germany's Christian Democrats are poised to choose a new party leader, and that person is almost certain to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel when she steps down in September 2021. All three contenders must somehow distinguish themselves from their rivals while boldly campaigning for continuity.

