Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

In a major blow to President Trump and his supporters, the Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit presented by several Republican State Attorneys to upend the election results that gave President-elect Joe Biden the win.

Its nine members, including three appointed by the Republican president, concluded that Texas had no right to interfere in the organization of elections in other states. Trump, who still refuses to acknowledge his defeat, had deemed this appeal to be "very strong" personally intervening in the case.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Supreme-Court-Rejects-Texas-Lawsuit-to-Invalidate-Votes-20201211-0019.html