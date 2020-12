Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 06:02 Hits: 4

Authorities say journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the anti-government protests, has been executed. His Telegram channel had over a million followers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ruhollah-zam-iran-executes-journalist-who-inspired-2017-protests/a-55914201?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf